Manchester City vs Manchester United Prediction, Betting Tips, Preview & Live Stream Info ahead of this week’s Premier League fixture.
Manchester City vs Manchester United
English Premier League 2016/17
27th April, 20:00 pm BST
Etihad, Manchester
Live Stream: Watch Manchester City vs Manchester United live on Sky Sports 1
Manchester City Team News & Preview
Pep Guardiola’s men host Manchester United in the second Manchester Derby of the season this week.
The Etihad outfit were beaten by Arsenal in the FA Cup semi-finals and they will be very disappointed about it. The home side will want to bounce back right away and this is the perfect opportunity.
City will look to cement their place in the top four now and this is a very important game in the top four race.
Gundogan, Gabriel Jesus, Silva and Stones are expected to miss out with injuries. Aguero is a doubt, but the Argentine should manage to recover.
Predicted Manchester City Starting Lineup (4-2-3-1): Bravo; Navas, Otamendi, Kompany, Clichy; Fernandinho, Toure; Sane, De Bruyne, Sterling; Aguero
Manchester United Team News & Preview
Manchester United are currently unbeaten in 23 Premier League matches and they will look to add to that run here. The Old Trafford outfit haven’t conceded a single shot on target in each of their last two Premier League matches either.
However, they have a very poor record at Etihad and have lost three of their last five Manchester Derbies away from home.
The away side are likely to be without the services of Smalling, Jones, Mata, Rojo, Ibrahimovic and Paul Pogba.
Predicted Manchester United Starting Lineup (4-2-3-1): De Gea; Valencia, Bailly, Blind, Shaw; Fellaini, Herrera; Martial, Mkhitaryan, Lingard; Rashford
Manchester City vs Manchester United Key Stats
Manchester United are undefeated in their last 23 matches in the Premier League.
Manchester United have kept a clean sheet in 7 of their last 10 matches in the Premier League.
Manchester United have scored at least 2 goals in 7 of their last 8 away matches in the Premier League.
Manchester City are undefeated in their last 8 home matches in the Premier League.
Manchester United have been winning at both half time and full time in 6 of their last 8 away matches in the Premier League. Bet on the away side to win this week.
There have been over 2.5 goals scored in Manchester City’s last 4 games in the Premier League.
Manchester City have been excellent at home recently. Furthermore, they have a very good record against United at home over the last few seasons. Bet on the home side to win.
Manchester City vs Manchester United Prediction
Both teams will be desperate for a win here and this should be a cracking contest.
Neither side will be able to field their full strength team and are dealing with a lot of injuries. Therefore, it should be a very evenly matched contest.
City are very good at home and will be motivated to bounce back after the Arsenal defeat. In terms of sheer quality, they are better than United and should be able to edge this one.
Manchester City 2-1 Manchester United