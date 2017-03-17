Manchester City vs Liverpool Prediction, Betting Tips, Preview & Live Stream Info ahead of this weekend’s Premier League fixture.
Manchester City vs Liverpool
English Premier League 2016/17
19th March, 16:30 pm BST
Etihad, Manchester
Live Stream: Watch Manchester City vs Liverpool live on Sky Sports 1
Manchester City Team News & Preview
Manchester City host Liverpool in the Premier League this weekend and both teams will be looking to continue their quest for a top-four finish with a win.
This is a massive game for Pep Guardiola’s men who crashed out of the Champions League against Monaco, during the midweek. The Etihad outfit have failed to impress in the Premier League as well and are under a lot of pressure to bounce back.
Ilkay Gundogan and Gabriel Jesus remain the only absentees to Pep Guardiola through injury.
Predicted Manchester City Starting Lineup (4-1-4-1): Caballero; Zabaleta, Otamendi, Kolarov, Clichy; Fernandinho; Sane, Silva, De Bruyne, Sterling; Aguero
Liverpool Team News & Preview
Liverpool will be hoping to build on their outstanding form against the top teams. The Reds have the best record against the top 6 teams this season.
They managed to beat City at Anfield earlier this season and will fancy a league double now. Furthermore, the Reds have a very good record against the Manchester outfit and are unbeaten in their last five matches against City.
Henderson, Sturridge, Ings and Ejaria are ruled out for the away side.
Predicted Liverpool Starting Lineup (4-3-3): Mignolet; Clyne, Matip, Klavan, Milner; Emre Can, Wijnaldum, Lallana; Coutinho, Firmino, Mane
Manchester City vs Liverpool Key Stats
Manchester City have kept a clean sheet in their last 3 matches in the Premier League
Manchester City are undefeated in their last 6 home matches in the Premier League
Liverpool are undefeated in their last 5 matches against Manchester City in all competitions.
Manchester City vs Liverpool Betting Tips
The Merseyside giants have a very good record against Manchester City and are undefeated in their last 5 matches against the Etihad outfit. Bet on the away side to win here.
Manchester City have been hard to beat at home. They are undefeated in their last 6 home matches in the Premier League. Bet on the home side to win here.
Matches between these two sides are often packed with goals and this one should be no different. Manchester City have seen over 2.5 goals in their last 5 home matches against Liverpool in all competitions.
Manchester City vs Liverpool Prediction
Manchester City are under a lot of pressure to perform here. Guardiola’s men are out of the Champions league and have disappointed in the title race this season. Liverpool managed to beat City at Anfield earlier this season and the home side will be out for revenge this week.
Both sides are extremely good on their day and neither will want to drop points in the top four race. This should be a close contest and the two teams are likely to cancel each other out.
Manchester City 2-2 Liverpool
