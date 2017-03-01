Manchester City vs Huddersfield: Team News, Predicted Lineups, Live Stream

Manchester City vs Huddersfield Town Prediction, Preview & Key Stats ahead of FA Cup fifth round replay.
Manchester City vs Huddersfield
FA Cup 2016/17
1st March, 19:45 pm BST
Etihad Stadium, Manchester
Live stream: BBC One
Pep Guardiola’s side did not want a replay, but City will once again start as favourites for this tie. They did not play in the weekend due to the EFL Cup final and the City players will have got enough rest and time to prepare for this game.
City are still alive in other competitions, especially in the Champions League, but FA Cup still offers their best chance of winning a trophy this season.
Guardiola said ahead of the match that he is taking the game as a ‘final’ and he expects a tough fight from the Championship club.
Manchester City Team News:
Gael Clichy is likely to return after a back problem. Vincent Kompany has entered the final stage of his rehab, but the game may have come too soon for him.
Manchester City Possible Starting XI: Bravo, Sagna, Otamendi, Kolarov, Clichy, Delph, Fernando, Nolito, Garcia, Navas, Iheanacho
Huddersfield are Championship promotion hopefuls this season, and they have proved strong enough to force this tie into a replay. They showed great resilience against City and prevented them from scoring.
The Terriers are in great form at the moment, having not lost in their last nine games in all competitions.
Huddersfield Team News:
David Wagner will be without midfielder, Aaron Mooy, who is ineligible to feature against his parent club. Sean Scannell, Kasey Palmer and Jonathan Hogg are all sidelined.
Huddersfield Possible Starting XI: Coleman, Holmes-Dennis, Stankovic, Hudson, Cranie, Whitehead, Billing, Parra, Payne, Lolley, Quaner
MANCHESTER CITY VS HUDDERSFIELD KEY STATS
1 – City have lost just once at home all season.
7 – City are unbeaten in their last seven matches in all competitions
9 – Huddersfield are unbeaten in nine matches in all competitions
Prediction: Manchester City 2-0 Huddersfield