Manchester City vs Feyenoord Prediction, Betting Tips & Preview

Manchester City vs Feyenoord
UEFA Champions League 2017/18
21st November, 19:45 pm BST
Etihad, Manchester
Live Stream: Watch Manchester City vs Feyenoord live on BT Sport
Manchester City vs Feyenoord Preview
Manchester City host Feyenoord in the Champions League later today and Pep Guardiola will be looking to extend his side’s winning run here.
The Premier League giants have already qualified from Group F and they are expected to rest their key players for this one. However, they have the strength in depth to beat teams like Feyenoord comfortably.
The Dutch outfit have been very poor in the Champions League so far. They have lost all four group matches so far and have conceded 12 goals in that time. Feyenoord have only won three of their last 14 matches in all competitions and they will be dreading the trip to Manchester.
Manchester City vs Feyenoord Team News
John Stones is out until the end of January after suffering a hamstring injury at the weekend. Benjamin Mendy is sidelined as well.
As for Feyenoord, Karim El Ahmadi is suspended and the likes of Eric Botteghin, Jan-Arie van der Heijden and Sven van Beek are injured.
Predicted Manchester City Starting Lineup (4-1-4-1): Bravo; Danilo, Mangala, Otamendi, Delph; Toure; Foden, Gundogan, De Bruyne, Silva; Aguero
Predicted Feyenoord Starting Lineup (4-3-3): Jones; Nieuwkoop, Tapia, Juste, Haps; Amrabat, Toornstra, Vilhena; Berghuis, Jorgensen, Boetius
Manchester City vs Feyenoord Betting Tips
Feyenoord have lost their last 11 matches in the UEFA Champions League. Get Manchester City to win at 1/9 with Mr. Green Casino.
Feyenoord have conceded at least 2 goals in their last 6 matches in the UEFA Champions League. Meanwhile, Manchester City have scored at least 2 goals in their last 4 Champions League matches. Over 2.5 goals (2/7 with Mr. Green Casino) seem likely.
Manchester City vs Feyenoord Prediction
This should be a comfortable outing for the home side. They are in rampant form right now and Feyenoord will struggle to contain City’s world-class attack.
Guardiola’s men are already through to the next round and they will look to build momentum with a win here.
Manchester City 3-0 Feyenoord