Manchester City vs Burnley Prediction, Betting Tips & Preview

Manchester City vs Burnley
English Premier League 2017/18
21st October, 15:00 pm BST
Etihad, Manchester
Manchester City vs Burnley Preview
Manchester City host Burnley in the Premier League this weekend and the home side will be looking to extend their lead at the top of the table with a big win.
The Etihad outfit are in superb form right now and have won six matches in a row. Furthermore, City have been prolific at home recently. Pep Guardiola’s side have scored 17 goals in their last three home games.
Meanwhile, Burnley are in good form as well and the Clarets will look to pull off an upset here. Sean Dyche’s men have done well against the top teams this season and they have already taken points away to Tottenham, Chelsea, Liverpool and Everton.
Manchester City vs Burnley Team News
Vincent Kompany and Benjamin Mendy are both still sidelined for the home side.
As for Burnley, Heaton and Walters are injured and the duo will miss the trip to Manchester.
Predicted Manchester City Starting Lineup (4-3-3): Ederson; Walker, Stones, Otamendi, Delph; Silva, De Bruyne, Fernandinho; Sane, Jesus, Sterling
Predicted Burnley Starting Lineup (4-4-1-1): Pope; Lowton, Tarkowski, Mee, Ward; Brady, Defour, Cork, Arfield; Hendrick; Wood
Manchester City vs Burnley Betting Tips
Manchester City have scored at least 4 goals in their last 3 home matches in the Premier League. Over 2.5 goals seem likely.
Manchester City have been winning at both half time and full time in 6 of their last 7 home matches in the Premier League. Bet on the home side to win.
Burnley are undefeated in their last 6 matches in the Premier League. Bet on Burnley to win or draw.
Manchester City vs Burnley Prediction
Manchester City are in breathtaking form right now and they are firm favourites to win here. Burnley have done well against the top teams but they are simply out of their depth against City.
A home win seems certain here.
Manchester City 3-0 Burnley