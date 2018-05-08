Manchester City vs Brighton injury update & predicted line-ups

Manchester City will bid to return to winning ways as they welcome Brighton & Hove Albion to the Etihad Stadium on Wednesday.
City were held to a surprise goalless draw against Huddersfield before they were presented with their Premier League trophy on Sunday, but they will fancy their chances of picking up three points against the Seagulls.
Pep Guardiola’s side need just two more goals to beat Chelsea’s record of 103 set in 2010, and one more win to break the Blues’ 2005 tally of 95 points and last season’s 30 victories.
City’s Sergio Aguero is out for the season, but he is hoping to recover from his knee injury in time for the World Cup.
Vincent Kompany is unlikely to be risked with the title in the bag.
The visitors have no new selection concerns after Friday’s victory against Manchester United, but midfielder Steve Sidwell remains sidelined through injury.
Predicted starting line-ups:
Man City: Ederson, Walker, Stones, Otamendi, Mendy, De Bruyne, Gundogan, B. Silva, Foden, Sterling, Jesus.
Brighton: Ryan, Bruno, Duffy, Dunk, Bong, Knockaert, Stephens, Propper, Izquierdo, Gross, Murray.
Odds: Man City 1/8, Brighton 18/1, Draw 15/2.