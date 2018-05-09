Manchester City vs Brighton confirmed starting line-ups

Manchester City host Brighton & Hove Albion on Wednesday aiming to set a trio of Premier League records.
Pep Guardiola’s side need just two more goals to beat Chelsea’s record of 103 set in 2010, and one more win to break the Blues’ 2005 tally of 95 points and last season’s 30 victories.
Brighton head into the match 14th in the table and they are safe from relegation with two games to spare.
City had to wait to break down the Seagulls before two late goals gave them victory on the south coast back in August.
Sergio Aguero and a Lewis Dunk own goal secured a 2-0 win for City and they are strongly fancied to complete the double this evening.
City are priced at 1/7 to win the game, with Brighton on offer at 16/1 and the draw available at 7/1.
Confirmed starting line-ups:
How we line-up for the final home game!
City XI | Bravo, Danilo, Kompany, Laporte, Zinchenko, Fernandinho, Yaya Toure (C), Gundogan, Sane, Bernardo, Jesus
Subs | Ederson, Foden, Diaz, Nmecha, De Bruyne, Mendy, Adarabioyo
Presented by @HAYSWorldwide #cityvbhafc #mancity pic.twitter.com/vZr06tqFUR
— Manchester City (@ManCity) May 9, 2018
🔢 Here's how Albion line up for today's @premierleague match against @ManCity at the Etihad Stadium. #BHAFC 🔶⚫️ #MCIBHA pic.twitter.com/wAe6dFZUV3
— Brighton & Hove Albion ⚽️ (@OfficialBHAFC) May 9, 2018