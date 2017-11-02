Manchester City vs Arsenal Prediction, Betting Tips, Preview

Manchester City vs Arsenal
English Premier League 2017/18
5th November, 14:15 pm BST
Etihad, Manchester
Manchester City vs Arsenal Preview
Manchester City host Arsenal in the Premier League this weekend and Guardiola’s men will be looking to extend their impressive run of form with another win.
The Etihad outfit are in scintillating form right now and their thrilling win over Napoli will have given them more confidence heading into this game.
Meanwhile, Arsenal have been doing well in the Premier League as well. The Gunners have won four of their last five league games and they will fancy their chances here.
Arsenal have done well against Manchester City in the recent years and this should be a fascinating contest between two very good footballing sides.
Manchester City vs Arsenal Team News
Manchester City will be without the services of Benjamin Mendy and Vincent Kompany for this one.
As for Arsenal, they will be without Mustafi, Welbeck, Cazorla and Chambers for this one. Kolasinac is a doubt for the game but he is expected to recover in time.
Predicted Manchester City Starting Lineup (4-1-4-1): Ederson; Walker, Stones, Otamendi, Delph; Fernandinho; Sterling, Silva, De Bruyne, Sane; Jesus
Predicted Arsenal Starting Lineup (3-4-2-1): Cech; Holding, Koscielny, Mertesacker; Bellerin, Xhaka, Ramsey, Kolasinac; Ozil, Sanchez; Lacazette
Manchester City vs Arsenal Betting Tips
Man City have been winning at both half time and full time in 7 of their last 8 home matches in the Premier League. Bet on the home side to win here.
Man City have scored at least 3 goals in their last 4 home matches in the Premier League. Over 2.5 goals seem likely.
Arsenal are unbeaten in 5 of their last 6 matches against Manchester City. Bet on the away side to win or draw.
Manchester City vs Arsenal Prediction
Manchester City are firm favourites heading into this game. They have been outstanding all across the pitch and Arsenal will struggle to contain them.
Arsenal have done well against City in the past but this is a completely different side now. Guardiola has got them playing their best football in a while and City look unstoppable right now. A home win seems likely.
Manchester City 3-1 Arsenal
