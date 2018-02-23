Manchester City vs Arsenal Prediction, Betting Tips & Preview

Manchester City vs Arsenal
English League Cup 2017/18
25th February, 16:30 pm BST
Wembley Stadium, London
Live Stream: Watch Manchester City vs Arsenal live on Sky Go
Manchester City vs Arsenal Preview
Manchester City host Arsenal in the League cup this weekend and they will be looking to get their hands on the trophy.
Pep Guardiola has a very good track record in finals and City will be firm favourites to win here.
Meanwhile, Arsenal will be heading into this game on the back of a defeat against Oestersunds. The Gunners need to improve a lot in order to compete with City for the trophy.
Arsene Wenger’s men have been dreadful away from home this season, picking up just two wins from their last 10 away games.
Manchester City vs Arsenal Team News
Manchester City will be without the services of Benjamin Mendy due to injury. Fabian Delph is suspended after being sent off in the FA Cup.
Ederson is likely to be dropped in favour of Claudio Bravo.
Arsenal will be without Cazorla and Lacazette due to injuries. Mkhitaryan is cup-tied.
Predicted Manchester City Starting Lineup (4-3-3): Bravo; Walker, Stones, Otamendi, Laporte; De Bruyne, Fernandinho, Gundogan; Sane, Aguero, Sterling
Predicted Arsenal Starting Lineup (4-3-3): Ospina; Bellerin, Mustafi, Koscielny, Monreal; Xhaka, Ramsey, Wilshere; Ozil, Aubameyang, Iwobi
Manchester City vs Arsenal Betting Tips
Manchester City are unbeaten in 5 of their last six games in all competitions. Bet on Man City to win here.
The last six meetings between these two sides have produced a total of 23 goals. Over 2.5 goals seem likely.
Manchester City vs Arsenal Prediction
Manchester City will be full of confidence heading into this game and they should be able to pick up an easy win.
Arsenal have been very poor on their travels in the recent weeks and they will struggle to contain an in-form City side. This should be a close contest but a City win seems likely.
Manchester City 2-1 Arsenal