Manchester City v Basel confirmed starting line-ups

Manchester City have qualification to the Champions League quarter-finals in their hands when they host Basel on Wednesday.
Ilkay Gundogan (2), Bernardo Silva and Sergio Aguero got the first leg goals to give City a four-goal advantage heading into the return game.
City have lost just once in their last 11 games in all competitions, while Basel have won just one of their last five outings.
Pep Guardiola’s side are currently 3/1 favourites to win the Champions League, although they will face much tougher tests as the tournament progresses.
City haven’t conceded a goal in their last three games and look a decent bet at odds of 10/11 to win to nil against the Swiss side.
The Premier League outfit are priced at 1/6 to win the game, with Basel on offer at 18/1. The draw is available at 13/2.
Confirmed starting line-ups:
How we’re lining up tonight!
City XI | Bravo, Danilo, Stones, Laporte, Zinchenko, Gündogan, Yaya Touré (C), Bernardo, Foden, Sané, Jesus
Subs | Ederson, Walker, Agüero, De Bruyne, Adarabioyo, Otamendi, Diaz#cityvfcb #mancity pic.twitter.com/IFkGrJkCeL
— Manchester City (@ManCity) March 7, 2018
Our starting XI for tonight’s game against @ManCity!
Bench: Salvi, Petretta, Kaiser, Stocker, Manzambi, Ajeti, Van Wolfswinkel. #FCBasel1893 #MCFCFCB #cityvfcb #UCL #zämmestark pic.twitter.com/5r4bOL5E6z
— FC Basel 1893 EN (@FC_Basel_en) March 7, 2018