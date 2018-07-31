Decisions, decisions: It’s time for talented starlets to spread their wings

With the Premier League season just around the corner, some of the country’s top younger talents face an anxious wait to see if they’ll see much in the way of game time next term.
Chelsea’s Mason Mount and Kasey Palmer have already sealed loan moves to Derby County and Blackburn Rovers respectively, while Manchester City winger Jack Harrison has agreed a temporary switch to Leeds United.
However, there are numerous other youngsters who should be looking to complete loan or permanent moves over the next few weeks.
Phil Foden – Manchester City
Foden has featured for City during their pre-season games, but it’s unlikely that he’ll be a regular starter when the Premier League gets underway.
Manager Pep Guardiola has said he’ll make a decision on whether to send Foden on loan at the end of pre-season and the 18-year-old would be a superb temporary addition to a Championship club.
Leeds United have already been linked with Foden, while Blackburn are understood to have made an enquiry for a City youngster who played in their pre-season games. Either club would be a great place for the midfielder to gain more experience.
James Wilson – Manchester United
With the likes of Romelu Lukaku and Alexis Sanchez to compete with, it’s a tough ask for the likes of Wilson to make the breakthrough at Old Trafford.
He was left out of United’s tour of the USA and a move away from the club is beginning to look increasingly likely.
Wilson made eight appearances on loan for Sheffield United last season, but they haven’t expressed an interest in taking him back. His career is in danger of stalling – a permanent move elsewhere could be the spark he needs to get back on track.
Josh Onomah – Tottenham Hotspur
Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino has claimed that Onomah is part of his plans for the new season.
However he looked far from ready for the Premier League whilst on loan at Aston Villa last term and it’s difficult to imagine him breaking into Spurs’ first team just yet.
The London club have plenty of talent in midfield and another loan move to the Championship would be of more benefit to Onomah rather than warming Spurs’ bench.
Gedion Zelalem – Arsenal
Zelalem featured in an FA Cup win against Coventry City as a teenager back in 2014, but his progress at Arsenal has stalled since then.
He enjoyed a decent loan spell at Rangers before returning to the Emirates Stadium. After struggling again to make the breakthrough, he was loaned out to VVV Venlo and played nine times as the club won the Dutch second division title.
Zelalem suffered a torn anterior cruciate ligament playing for the USA’s U20 side in May 2017, but he is now fully recovered. With just a year remaining on his contract, the 21-year-old could be a shrewd buy this summer.