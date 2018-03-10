Manchester City Transfer Roundup: Latest on Fred and Thomas Lemar

Manchester City are interested in signing the French playmaker Thomas Lemar at the end of this season.
According to Telegraph, the Etihad outfit have entered the race to sign the Monaco midfielder who is a target for Liverpool as well.
Arsenal tried to sign him in January but the Ligue 1 outfit refused to sell.
With just two years left on his deal, the French side could look to cash in on their prized asset this summer. Lemar could be the ideal long-term replacement for David Silva.
The Spaniard is nearing the end of his peak and City will have to plan for a future without him soon.
As per the reports, Arsenal offered to pay £90 million for Lemar last year and Manchester City will have to pay close to that if they want to sign the 22-year-old playmaker.
The report from Telegraph claims that Liverpool are looking to secure an agreement in principle for the Frenchman but no deal has been done yet.
Furthermore, the report also adds that Fred is expected to join City from Shakhtar this summer. The highly-rated Brazilian central midfielder could replace Yaya Toure next season.