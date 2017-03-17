Manchester City Transfer News: Pep Guardiola wants to sign Aymeric Laporte

Following a shock Champions league exit, Manchester City manager, Pep Guardiola, is ready to conduct the biggest overhaul of the City squad since Abu Dhabi takeover in 2008.
City threw away a two-goal advantage to bow out to Monaco at the last 16 stage. For the first time in his career, Pep has failed to make it to the semi-finals of Europe’s biggest club competition.
Guardiola has conceded privately that he cannot take this squad to a great height unless radical changes are made. As a result, upto 15 players, are at risk of being dumped in the summer.
The former Barcelona boss is happy with his attacking options, but it is at the back where he feels surgery is required immediately.
The likes of Vincent Kompany, Pablo Zabaleta, Gael Clichy and Bacary Sagna could be shown the door. Likewise, Eliaquim Mangala, who is on loan at Valencia, is also out of Pep’s plans.
According to reports from The Times, Guardiola wants to sign Athletic Bilbao defender, Aymeric Laporte, in the summer. The French defender will provide competition for John Stones, Nicolas Otamendi and Aleksandar Kolarov.
The 22-year-old has established himself as one of the finest defenders in La Liga who have emerged through Bilbao’s academy system. He has made over 175 appearances for the Basque club, and big European clubs are reportedly vying for his signature.
Laporte is yet to make his senior debut for the France national team, but he is very highly rated. He has a contract with Bilbao till 2020, and City will have to pay a huge transfer fee to lure him away from San Mames.