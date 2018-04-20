Manchester City target Matthijs de Ligt would be perfect for Tottenham

According to reports from The Telegraph, Manchester City are closely looking at Holland international defender Matthijs de Ligt, with technical director Txiki Bergiristain being expected to hold talks with the club’s Dutch scouts about the exciting youngster.
The report claims that Bergiristain was in Amsterdam this week and held meetings with chief Dutch scout Kelvin De Lang about the club’s plans for the summer. The 18-year-old has been superb this season, and put up an impressive performance for the Netherlands against England in March.
He is being watched by several other Premier League clubs including Tottenham with Football London reporting that Spurs are interested in luring him to north London, although they will have to pay around £50 million to convince Ajax to sell one of their upcoming stars.
The Ajax defender, who apparently earns £15k-per-week according to The Mirror, has said recently that he will only leave Ajax for the right team, and not for the money. Manchester City, Arsenal, Bayern Munich and Barcelona are all interested in the youngster, and all are capable of paying a better wage than Spurs.
De Ligt is an exciting talent, and he is a fantastic coup for Spurs and the north London club may struggle to convince the player to overlook their rivals. Spurs signed Davinson Sanchez last summer from Ajax, and could return for De Light especially if Toby Alderweireld moves on.
Mauricio Pochettino has worked wonders with young players, and De Ligt could be tempted to join Spurs after seeing how Sanchez has progressed this season. However, it remains to be seen whether Spurs would be willing to pay such a high price for the youngster.