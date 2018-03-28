Manchester City target Isco takes a swipe at Zinedine Zidane

Real Madrid midfielder Isco bagged a stunning hat-trick against Argentina last night.
Speaking to the media after the game, the Spaniard revealed that he feels more confident playing for the national team. At Real Madrid, Isco has been used as a squad player and the 25-year-old believes that he has not managed to earn the confidence of Zinedine Zidane.
He said: “In Madrid, I don’t have the confidence a player needs. The matches with the national team give me life. Here, I have the confidence of the coach. I want to show that I’m a good player. Lopetegui shows me confidence with the minutes he gives me. Maybe I’m the problem in Madrid. I don’t know how to win Zidane’s confidence.”
The midfielder has been linked with a move to Manchester City this week and the Etihad outfit will be delighted to hear these comments from the player. Latest reports claim that Guardiola is lining up a £75m move for the playmaker. The report also quotes a source claiming that Isco wants to play for Manchester City.
It is evident that Isco is unhappy at Real Madrid. Guardiola will be looking to take advantage of the situation and land the Spaniard in summer now. Isco could be the ideal replacement for David Silva at Manchester City. The Etihad fan favourite is 32 years old and City will need to start planning for a future without him.