Manchester City target Fred waiting for a call from Pep Guardiola

Brazilian midfielder Fred was linked with a move to Manchester City a few weeks ago and it seems that the player is quite keen on the transfer.
Speaking to Globoesporte, Fred revealed that it is his dream to play in the Premier League. He also revealed that he is eagerly waiting for a call from Pep Guardiola. The midfielder added that playing under a great coach like Pep Guardiola will help him grow as a footballer.
He said: “For sure, I would grow a lot with him. I have a lot of room to grow. I have not received (his call) yet, I’m just eagerly waiting. He’ll call me soon!”
The Manchester City boss personally contacted Gabriel Jesus in order to convince him regarding a move to Manchester earlier and Fred expects similar treatment.
Fred was very impressive against Manchester City in the Champions League this season and he could be the long-term replacement for Yaya Toure. Shakhtar are unlikely to sell the player now and therefore City will have to wait until the summer to sign the Brazilian.
Manchester City are looking to improve their defence as well. The Premier League leaders have been linked with moves for Harry Maguire and Jonny Evans.