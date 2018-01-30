Manchester City submit offer to sign Riyad Mahrez

Manchester City are looking to sign the Leicester City winger Riyad Mahrez.
German winger Leroy Sane has been ruled out for a few weeks due to an injury and it seems that Pep Guardiola is keen on signing a replacement now.
Sane has been in sensational form for the league leaders and his absence will affect City. Mahrez could prove to be a very good alternative in the short term.
According to reports, City have already had two bids rejected for the Algerian today and the second offer is thought to be in excess of £50m.
Riyad Mahrez hands in transfer request after Leicester turn down two bids from Manchester City – second bid more than £50m
— Kaveh Solhekol (@SkyKaveh) January 30, 2018
Mahrez is one of the best wingers in the Premier League and he was key to Leicester’s title win back in 2015.
20+ – Riyad Mahrez (31 goals, 21 assists) is one of only three players to have scored 20+ goals and assisted 20+ more in the Premier League since August 2015, alongside Dele Alli & Christian Eriksen. Admired. pic.twitter.com/ihLxKp4lkG
— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) January 30, 2018
As per the reports, Mahrez is keen on a move to Manchester City and he has already submitted a transfer request. The player wanted to leave the Foxes in the summer as well but his suitors failed to meet Leicester’s asking price.
Leicester winger Riyad Mahrez set to hand in transfer request to force through move to Manchester City. More to follow. pic.twitter.com/zSTQTN3PXw
— MailOnline Sport (@MailSport) January 30, 2018
It will be interesting to see whether Manchester City manage to agree on a deal now. The Etihad outfit have just signed Aymeric Laporte for £57m.