Manchester City submit offer to sign Riyad Mahrez

30 January, 2018 English Premier League, Leicester, Manchester City, Transfer News & Rumours

Manchester City are looking to sign the Leicester City winger Riyad Mahrez.

German winger Leroy Sane has been ruled out for a few weeks due to an injury and it seems that Pep Guardiola is keen on signing a replacement now.

Sane has been in sensational form for the league leaders and his absence will affect City. Mahrez could prove to be a very good alternative in the short term.

According to reports, City have already had two bids rejected for the Algerian today and the second offer is thought to be in excess of £50m.

Mahrez is one of the best wingers in the Premier League and he was key to Leicester’s title win back in 2015.

As per the reports, Mahrez is keen on a move to Manchester City and he has already submitted a transfer request. The player wanted to leave the Foxes in the summer as well but his suitors failed to meet Leicester’s asking price.

It will be interesting to see whether Manchester City manage to agree on a deal now. The Etihad outfit have just signed Aymeric Laporte for £57m.

