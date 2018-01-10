Manchester City submit £20m bid for Alexis Sanchez

Manchester City are hoping to sign Alexis Sanchez from Arsenal this month.
According to Guardian, the Premier League leaders have already submitted a bid in the region of £20m for the Chilean.
Sanchez is out of contract in the summer and therefore Arsenal might look to accept a low fee now. The Gunners cannot afford to lose him on a free transfer.
The report from Guardian claims that Sanchez has already agreed on personal terms with Manchester City. The 29-year-old is set to earn around £250,000 a week at Etihad.
The Premier League giants were close to signing Sanchez in the summer as well. They had agreed on a deal worth £55m plus £5m in add-ons but the move collapsed because of Arsenal’s failure to sign Lemar.
If the transfer goes through in January, it would be a huge boost to City’s ambitions. Guardiola will be without Gabriel Jesus for eight weeks because of a medial collateral ligament injury and Sanchez would be the ideal replacement.
Manchester City hope to challenge on all fronts and having players like Sanchez would only help their cause.