Manchester City star left out of Germany’s World Cup squad

Manchester City attacker Leroy Sane has been omitted from Germany’s 23-man World Cup squad.
The 22-year-old played a starring role for Pep Guardiola’s men this season as he scored 10 league goals and provided 15 other assists to help the Citizens clinch the Premier League title with a record 19 points gap between them and second placed Manchester United.
Taking all competitions into account, Sane was involved in 33 goals – more than any other German player in the big five European leagues and was also awarded the PFA Young Player of the Year.
The final 23-man squad for the #WorldCup 🇩🇪#DieMannschaft #ZSMMN pic.twitter.com/SOJa14wIOD
— Germany (@DFB_Team_EN) June 4, 2018
Sane’s omission from the World Cup squad comes as a real shock considering that fellow Premier League stars including Ilkay Gundogan, Mesut Ozil and Antonio Rudiger all made the cut for the finals in Russia.
However, Germany head coach Joachim Löw opted to omit Bernd Leno, Jonathan Tah and Nils Petersen alongside Sane, who missed out to Julian Brandt of Bayer Leverkusen.
The defending champions commence their World Cup campaign against Mexico on June 17.
Germany squad:
Goalkeepers: Manuel Neuer (Bayern Munich), Marc-Andre ter Stegen (Barcelona), Kevin Trapp (Paris St-Germain)
Defenders: Jerome Boateng (Bayern Munich), Matthias Ginter (Borussia Monchengladbach), Jonas Hector (Cologne), Mats Hummels (Bayern Munich), Joshua Kimmich (Bayern Munich), Marvin Plattenhardt (Hertha Berlin), Antonio Rudiger (Chelsea), Niklas Sule (Bayern Munich)
Midfielders: Julian Brandt (Bayer Leverkusen), Julian Draxler (Paris St-Germain), Leon Goretska (Schalke), Ilkay Gundogan (Manchester City), Sami Khedira (Juventus), Toni Kroos (Real Madrid), Mesut Ozil (Arsenal), Sebastian Rudy (Bayern Munich)
Strikers: Mario Gomez (Stuttgart), Thomas Muller (Bayern Munich), Marco Reus (Borussia Dortmund), Timo Werner (RB Leipzig)