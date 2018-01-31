Manchester City have confirmed the signing of New York City winger Jack Harrison on a three-and-a-half-year deal, and have loaned the 21-year-old to Championship side Middlesbrough for the remainder of the season.
Harrison impressed in the MLS for NYC, and was regarded as one of the most exciting young prospects in the United States – having moved across the pond when he was 14.
The young winger scored 14 times in 59 appearances in his two seasons at the Yankee Stadium, earning a call-up for England u21s as a result. He revealed his delighted to join Manchester City.
“I can’t wait to get started over here. I’ve really enjoyed my time with New York City and I’d like to thank Patrick Vieira and his coaching staff for helping me to develop as a player,” Harrison said, reports City’s official website.
“I feel I’ve really improved working under him and playing regularly in the MLS, but now I’m looking forward to testing myself in England. Middlesbrough are a good club, with Premier League experience and they’re in the mix for a return via the playoffs this season. Hopefully I can help them achieve that.”
Born in Stoke-on-Trent, Harrison played for Deamon Deacons and Chicago Fire before he joined Vieira’s New York side in 2016. The 21-year-old progressed through the NCAA college system and was the youngest eligible player in the MLS SuperDraft.
He earned a Rookie of the Year nomination after his impressive debut season too. The technical staff at NYCFC were full of praise for the winger, calling Harrison a “dynamic and creative player” who can beat his opponent in 1 v 1 situations.
Middlesbrough will be hoping to get the best from him in the coming months before he returns to his parent club, and Manchester City will have Harrison to develop until the summer of 2021.
