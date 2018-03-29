Manchester City set to open talks about a new contract with Raheem Sterling

Manchester City are hoping to agree on a new deal with Raheem Sterling.
The 23-year-old winger has just over two years left on his current contract and the Premier League giants will open talks regarding an extension next month.
Sterling has been in fantastic form this season and he has managed to score 20 goals for City so far. The England international has picked up 11 assists in all competitions as well.
Pep Guardiola will want to hold on to his best players and Sterling is clearly vital to how City play. The former Liverpool star’s pace and flair has helped City during transitions and in breaking down deep defences.
Sterling is still only 23 and he will keep getting better with time. It is understandable why City want to tie him down to a new long-term contract. The young winger is destined to become a world-class player.
Manchester City have already agreed on new deals with the likes of Kevin De Bruyne, David Silva, Fernandinho and Nicolas Otamendi in the recent months.
The Etihad outfit are planning a new deal for Brazilian forward Gabriel Jesus as well.