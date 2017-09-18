Manchester City set to open contract talks with Kevin De Bruyne

Manchester City are set to open contract talks with their Belgian midfielder Kevin De Bruyne soon.
The former Chelsea midfielder has been a key player for the Etihad outfit ever since he joined them and the Premier League giants are looking to tie him down to a new deal.
De Bruyne joined Manchester City for a fee of £55 million back in 2015 and he has four years left on his current deal. The 26-year-old is earning around £115,000 a week right now and City plan to reward him for his exceptional performances.
The club hierarchy has held talks with the player’s representative and both parties are looking to agree on a deal. The new contract will take De Bruyne’s wages beyond the £200,000 a week mark.
The Belgian has been sensational so far this season and Pep Guardiola should build his side around the former Chelsea midfielder. De Bruyne dismantled the likes of Liverpool and Watford in the recent weeks and he has shown that he is City’s best player when on form.
If the Belgian playmaker can continue his current form for the rest of this season, Manchester City should walk the Premier League with ease. So far, Manchester United are the only side to have shown title challenging credentials.