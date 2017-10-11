Manchester City set to move for Alexis Sanchez in January

Manchester City are set to return with another offer for Alexis Sanchez in January.
The Etihad outfit tried to sign him on deadline day but Arsenal’s failure to land Lemar disrupted the move.
Pep Guardiola remains an admirer of the Chilean and the Arsenal players believe that he might be allowed to leave when the transfer window re-opens in January. Reports claim that City are confident of getting their man in January.
Sanchez has refused to sign a new deal with the Gunners and he will be a free agent at the end of this season. The former Barcelona winger is allowed to sign a pre-contract agreement with other clubs in January and then complete a free transfer in the summer.
However, Manchester City want to sign him this season and Guardiola will submit a cash offer to accelerate his move to Etihad. City offered £60m for Sánchez – £55m plus £5m in add-ons – but the January bid will be significantly lesser.
Arsenal have made a poor start to the season and they cannot afford to lose their best player in January. The Gunners need to get back to the Champions League and Sanchez will be vital in their quest.
Wenger has already sold Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain to Liverpool and Walcott is being linked with a move to Southampton. Arsenal will be severely out of depth in the wide areas if Sanchez departs.
Sanchez wants to join Manchester City and it will be interesting to see how the transfer saga pans out in January.