Manchester City set to move for Ajax star Matthijs de Ligt

Manchester City are interested in signing the highly rated Ajax defender Matthijs de Ligt.
The Ajax centre-back is rated as one of the best young players in the world right now and he would be a quality signing for most clubs around the world.
Pep Guardiola feels that the Dutchman would be the ideal long-term replacement for the club captain Vincent Kompany and therefore he is prepared to sanction a £50 million move for De Ligt.
The report claims that the Premier League giants are confident that the chance to work with Guardiola will convince the player to join.
Manchester City have spent huge sums of money on their defence this season and it seems that Guardiola isn’t satisfied with his options just yet.
The Premier League champions signed Laporte and Mendy this summer. John Stones cost them a fair bit of money as well last season.
It will be interesting to see whether the player agrees to a move now.
Manchester City already have the likes of Otamendi and Kompany starting regularly for them and De Ligt cannot afford to sit on the bench right now. The 18-year-old needs to play every week in order to fulfil his potential.