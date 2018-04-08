Manchester City set to make Guardiola the world’s best-paid manager

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has agreed to a new deal at the club.
The Etihad outfit will make him the best-paid manager in the world with wages of around £20million-a-year. Guardiola has just over 12 months left on his current deal.
According to reports, Guardiola has already agreed to a one-year extension and he will be staying with City until at least 2020 now.
Manchester City are set to win the Premier League title this season. They have already won the League cup.
The Etihad outfit could have clinched the title last night but Manchester United picked up a thrilling 3-2 win over their rivals away from home.
Guardiola’s side have been outstanding this season and the fans will be delighted to see that the Spaniard has chosen to stay for another year.
The former Bayern Munich boss will be hoping to deliver the Champions League now. City are still in the competition but they will need to overcome a 3-0 deficit against Liverpool next week.
Regardless of what happens in the Champions League, City have had a successful season and they will look to build on that in the summer and come back stronger next season.