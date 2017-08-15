Manchester City set to bid £60m for Alexis Sanchez

Manchester City are prepared to submit an offer for the Arsenal forward Alexis Sanchez this summer.
The Chilean has just one year left on his current deal and so far the Gunners have failed to agree on an extension.
According to Telegraph, Guardiola has asked Manchester City to submit an offer for the 28-year-old and the Premier League giants are preparing a £60 million bid.
As per the report, Arsenal want to keep the player even if they lose him on a free transfer next summer. However, Sanchez is likely to push for a move this month if City submit an official offer for him.
Sanchez scored 24 Premier League goals for Arsenal last season and he has been their best player ever since his arrival from Barcelona. Losing him this late in the window could be a devastating blow for Wenger.
Telegraph claims that City are prepared to pay him around £400,000 per week including bonuses and image rights.
Sanchez has missed Arsenal’s clash against Leicester and is set to miss out on the Stoke game as well. The Chilean is recovering from an injury right now.
It will be interesting to whether City submit an official offer now. It is clear that the player is open to the transfer and signing him would be a masterstroke from Guardiola as well.
Manchester City already have one of the best attacks in Europe and Sanchez would make them serious contenders for the Premier League and the Champions League this season.