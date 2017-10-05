Manchester City leading the race to sign New York City midfielder Jack Harrison

Manchester City are expected to beat rivals Manchester United in the race for Jack Harrison’s services.
The highly talented young winger is a target for both Manchester clubs but the Etihad outfit have the first refusal on him.
Harrison was recently called up to the England U21 squad after his sensational performances in the MLS this season. The young winger is rated very highly by New York City and Manchester City are keen on making the most out of their tie-up with the MLS outfit.
The 20-year-old came through Manchester United’s academy. He left the club aged 14 and decided to try his luck in Massachusetts. Harrison has scored 10 goals in 33 matches so far this season.
Sun have quoted a source claiming: “City will have first dibs on Harrison at New York if he continues his rapid progress. It’s sure to rub United up the wrong way after what happened to him as a kid. He’s having a great time over in the US. City are hearing positive things from the execs in New York and that Harrison is an exciting late bloomer.”
The Manchester City Football Group are co-owners of New York City FC as well and they will have a big say on Harrison’s future.
It will be interesting to see if the player is asked to train with City at some point in future just so Guardiola can assess him better.
Manchester City signed Aaron Mooy in a similar deal in the past. The midfielder plays for Huddersfield now.