Manchester City set for summer move for £40 million midfielder

Manchester City are set to step up their interest in Borussia Dortmund midfielder Julian Weigl.
The 22-year-old was linked with a move to City earlier in the season and the club have continued to monitor his progress.
Weigl has played over 100 games for Dortmund and looks likely to be chosen by Germany for the World Cup in Russia.
Dortumnd are believed to want over £40 million for Weigl, but that figure won’t be an issue for big-spending City.
With Yaya Toure out of contract next summer, manager Pep Guardiola is on the lookout for midfield reinforcements and Weigl appears to fit the bill.
He joined Dortmund from 1860 Munich in 2015, making his debut in August that year against Borussia Monchengladbach.
Weigl quickly established himself in the first team, helping the club finish second in the Bundesliga.
He made his full international debut for Germany in 2016 against Slovakia and was included in their squad for the Euros, although he didn’t play any games.
Weigl has previously been linked with Manchester United, but they seem to have their sights set on Nice midfielder Jean Michael Seri.