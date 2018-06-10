Manchester City release seven players, Yaya Toure among departures

Manchester City submitted their released list to the Premier League, which reveals they have released seven players this summer, including midfielder Yaya Toure. Sadou Diallo, Demeaco Duhaney, William Patching, Erik Sarmiento, Pawal Sokol and Marcus Wood make up the other six players on their way out.
Manchester City released list
- Diallo, Sadou
- Duhaney, Demeaco
- Patching, William Luke
- Sarmiento Martinez, Erik
- Sokol, Pawel Kazimierz
- Toure, Gnegneri Yaya
- Wood, Marcus James
Toure made 316 appearances in all competitions after joining City from Barcelona in 2010. The 35-year-old won three Premier League titles, three League Cups and one FA Cup during his eight years at the Etihad Stadium.
Manchester City retained list (Premier League)
- Abdelkader Diaz, Brahim
- Adarabioyo, Tosin
- Aguero Del Castillo, Sergio
- Agyepong, Thomas
- Agyiri, Ernest
- Amankwah, Yeboah
- Ambrose, Thierry
- Antuna Romero, Carlos Uriel
- Barker, Brandon Lee
- Bolton, Luke Phillip
- Brattan, Nathan Luke
- Bravo Munoz, Claudio Andres
- Bryan, Kean Shay
- Buckley-Ricketts, Isaac
- Bytyqi, Sinan
- Caceres, Anthony
- Celina, Bersant
- Corrigan, Ryan
- Da Silva, Danilo Luiz
- Davenport, Jacob Alexander
- De Bruyne, Kevin
- Dele-Bashiru, Ayotomiwa Sherif
- Delph, Fabian
- Denayer, Jason
- Dilrosun, Javairo Joreno Faustino (offer)
- Diskerud, Mikkel Morgenstar Palssonn
- Esmoris Tasende, Jose Angel
- Fernandes Cantin, Paolo
- Fernando De Jesus, Gabriel
- Foden, Philip Walter
- Francis, Edward Albert
- Garcia Alonso, Manuel
- Garcia Serrano, Aleix
- Garre, Benjamin Antonio
- Gonzalez, Lorenzo Jose
- Grimshaw, Daniel James (offer)
- Gundogan, Ilkay
- Gunn, Angus Fraser James
- Harrison, Jack David
- Hart, Charles Joseph John
- Herrera Ravelo, Yangel Clemente
- Humphreys-Grant, Cameron
- Ilic, Luka
- Jimenez Silva, David Josue
- Kayode, Olarenwaju Ayobami
- Kigbu, Ahogrenashinme
- Kompany, Vincent
- Kongolo, Rodney
- Laporte, Aymeric
- Latibeaudiere, Joel Owen
- Luiz Roza, Fernando
- Luiz Soares De Paulo, Douglas
- Maffeo Becerra, Pablo
- Mangala, Eliaquim
- Mari Villar, Pablo
- Matondo, Rabbi
- Mendy, Benjamin
- Moreno Duran, Marlos
- Mota Veiga de Carvalho, Bernardo
- Muric, Arijanet Anan
- Nemane, Aaron Evans
- Nmecha, Lukas
- Nwakali, Chidiebere Chikioke
- Oliver, Charles William Corrigan
- Otamendi, Nicolas
- Poveda-Ocampo, Ian Carlo
- Pozo La Rosa, Iker
- Richards, Taylor Jerome
- Roberts, Patrick John Joseph
- Rosler, Colin
- Ross Palmer Brown, Erik
- Sane, Leroy
- Santana de Moraes, Ederson
- Smith, Matthew
- Smith-Brown, Ashley
- Sterling, Raheem Shaquille
- Stones, John
- Tanor, Collins
- Walker, Kyle Andrew
- Wilson, Tyreke
- Yeboah, Yaw
- Zinchenko, Oleksandr