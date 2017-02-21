Manchester City ready to sell £20m Joe Hart

Manchester City goalkeeper, Joe Hart, has been told that he is not in the first team plans of Pep Guardiola. City will allow him to join any club of his choice in the summer.
According to reports from The Times, Hart will be free to join one of City’s Premier League rival clubs, although his price tag could be a stumbling block.
City are seeking more than £20m for the England international who has two years left on his contract. The high price tag slapped on his shoulders, plus his wages of around £100,000 a week, means that only a select band of clubs can make a move for him.
Previously it was thought that City would not allow him to join any rival club, but it seems no such stipulation has been put in place.
The 29-year-old is currently on loan at Torino in Serie A, and has been enjoying a fine campaign. However, he wants to return to England and play in the Premier League.
City signed Claudio Bravo for £17m from Barcelona last summer, but the Chilean has cut a hugely disappointing figure. He has even lost his place for Premier League games to Willy Caballero.
Interestingly, Caballero is out of contract at the end of the season, but City will still allow Hart to continue his career elsewhere.
Premier League giants, Liverpool, are rumoured to be interested in Hart. Loris Karius has struggled to make an impact, while Simon Mignolet doesn’t really exude confidence at the back.
Hart will be a great signing for Liverpool. It remains to be seen whether the Reds make a move for him in the summer, but certainly they will try to drive the fee down.