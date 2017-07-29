Manchester City ready to offer Alexis Sanchez £320,000 a week to join them

Manchester City are keen on signing Arsenal forward Alexis Sanchez this summer and the Etihad outfit are ready to make him their highest paid player as well.
The Chilean has just one year left on his current deal and Arsenal have found it difficult to extend his contract because of the wage demands. According to Daily Mail, the former Barcelona star is demanding around £400,000 per week.
The report claims that City want to take advantage of the situation and sign Sanchez this summer. Although they are not ready to meet the Chilean’s ridiculous demands either, they will offer a better deal than Arsenal.
Daily Mail reports that Manchester City are willing to pay him around £320,000 a week. Performance related bonuses and image rights will further sweeten the offer.
The chance to work with Guardiola and win trophies is a further bonus for any footballer.
Sanchez has been Arsenal’s best player ever since he joined them in 2014. The Chilean joining a direct rival will be a major blow for the Gunners. Wenger was heavily criticised for allowing Van Persie to join Manchester United in the past and the Frenchman might not want to repeat a similar mistake.
The Gunners have been looking at Monaco’s Thomas Lemar as a replacement but there hasn’t been any breakthrough yet. Arsenal have had a £50million bid rejected for the young winger.