Manchester City ready to join the race for PSG attacker Neymar

Manchester City are interested in signing the Paris Saint-Germain attacker Neymar.
The Brazilian has been linked with a move to Real Madrid in the recent months and Mundo Deportivo believe that Pep Guardiola is keeping tabs on the Brazilian as well.
Neymar joined the French giants for a world record fee in the summer and City will have to pay a world record fee to land him. The report claims that Real Madrid are in a strong position to land the former Barcelona attacker but City are very much in the picture and a move to Etihad cannot be ruled out.
Neymar has scored 28 goals in 30 games for PSG so far this season.
Manchester City have been the best team in the Premier League this season but they need to add some cutting edge in order to dominate Europe. Guardiola’s men were beaten by the likes of Shakhtar and Basel in the Champions League this season.
Signing someone like Neymar would add that extra bit of quality to the side and it would certainly help City dominate European football in the coming years.
It will be interesting to see what happens in the summer. There is no doubt that Neymar would be a stunning addition and City certainly have the resources to land him.