Manchester City ready to join the chase for Wilfried Zaha

Manchester City are lining up a surprise move for the Crystal Palace winger Wilfried Zaha.
The 25-year-old has been sensational for Palace this season and the likes of Arsenal and Chelsea are keeping tabs on his situation as well.
Pep Guardiola is keen on adding another attacker to his side and the Arsenal forward Alexis Sanchez is a top target. However, the Manchester City boss believes that he will face tough competition from PSG for the Chilean.
Zaha happens to be an alternative to Sanchez. The Crystal Palace man is valued at around £40million and he would certainly be a quality addition to City’s squad.
However, the likes of Silva, Sterling and Sane are extremely talented and are in good form. It will be tough for Zaha to break into the starting lineup at Etihad. It will be interesting to see whether he is ready to take on that challenge and make the move.
At this stage of his career, Zaha cannot afford to waste more time on the bench. He is a starter at Palace and he needs to join a club who can offer him a regular starting berth. Zaha already made this mistake when he joined Manchester United.
The 25-year-old winger failed to make a single Premier League start after joining the Old Trafford giants in 2013 and spent most of the two years at the club out on loan at Cardiff and back at Palace.