Manchester City preparing improved offer for Jonny Evans

Manchester City are looking to submit an improved offer for the West Brom defender Jonny Evans.
The former Manchester United player is a target for Pep Guardiola but the Baggies turned down an initial offer of £18 million from the Etihad outfit.
ESPN claims that the player wants to complete the move this summer and Guardiola is determined to sign him. The former Barcelona boss is an admirer of the player.
Guardiola wants to add more homegrown players to his squad. Apart from that, Evans would also be a very good backup option to Kompany. The Belgian is injury prone and City need depth to cope with his absence during the course of the season.
Evans is a ball playing defender and he should be able to fit into Guardiola’s style of play. Furthermore, he is a resident of Manchester and therefore he should be able to adapt to his new club easily.
According to ESPN, Manchester City are quite confident of signing the centre back before the transfer window closes and West Brom are already looking for replacements.
Spurs defender Kevin Wimmer is thought to be a target for the Baggies.
Manchester City have spent astronomical sums of money this summer and Guardiola will be under pressure to win the Premier League. The Etihad giants have spent over £100 million on their defence already and the signing of Evans will add to that figure.