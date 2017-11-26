Manchester City point lead is massive, admits Spurs boss Pochettino

After dropping two points against West Brom on Saturday, Tottenham are now ten points behind league leaders Manchester City.
Pep Guardiola’s team has been in sensational form this season and comfortably lead the table with ten points which could become thirteen if they manage to beat Huddersfield Town on Sunday, in the last game of this gameweek.
Asked if the gap behind City may now be too big to close, Pochettino said: “Yes, it is true the gap now is 10 points. It is massive in the Premier League.
“But now we need to be focused on trying to improve and trying to be more consistent here at Wembley. We have to try to win more games here like last season at White Hart Lane”.
Spurs are playing at Wembley this season, and a lot of attention has gone to the “Wembley curse”, which indicates their failure to perform well at the stadium and replicate the same kind of performances as White Hart Lane.
Pochettino added, “It’s true it’s different to White Hart Lane, that is our reality, we cannot escape it. Our reality is we are playing here and waiting for our new stadium. But that is not an excuse, the team is doing well and only disappointed because we dropped two points when we should have taken all three.”
Spurs sit in the fourth place in the Premier League table at the moment and face Leicester, Watford, Stoke City, Brighton next before taking on leaders Manchester City on 16th December.