Manchester City plotting a move for Sergio Busquets

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola missed out on signing Dani Alves this summer but the former Barcelona manager is planning another reunion.
According to latest reports, Guardiola wants to sign Spanish international Sergio Busquets and has already contacted Barcelona regarding the player.
Busquets is a key player for the La Liga giants and it seems highly unlikely that they will let go of him. Furthermore, they have already lost Neymar to PSG this summer and selling another key player would be catastrophic.
As per the report, Busquets is not for sale at any price. The player has a contract until 2021 and he has the option to extend it till 2023. The midfielder also has a 200 million Euros release clause and City will need to pay it in full if they want to sign the player.
The Spaniard is the best defensive midfielder in the world and he could be a blockbuster signing if City manage to pull it off. The Etihad outfit have sold Fernando this summer and they are lacking in depth at heart of their midfield.
Josep Guardiola, Txiki Begiristain and Ferran Soriano are all looking to bring the midfielder to England this summer but it seems impossible unless the player decides to force a move.