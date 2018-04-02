Manchester City or Chelsea could agree deal with Real Madrid for Asensio

According to Diario Gol, Real Madrid attacking-midfielder Marco Asensio is considering his future at the Santiago Bernabéu due to a lack of playing time under head coach Zinedine Zidane.
Manchester City and Chelsea are keen on the £75k-per-week ‘Mallorcan’ and could meet his £65.4m valuation to land his signature. Asensio has made just 14 La Liga starts this season, being substituted on in 10 of his 24 appearances. In all competitions, Asensio has been named on the bench in 45% of his games.
As a result, he could leave Real at the end of the season. The 22-year-old joined Los Blancos from Espanyol in 2015 and has gone on to make more than 70 appearances, winning the La Liga title, Champions League and Copa Del Rey. He could be set for a move to England, however, with City and Chelsea linked.
The former, managed by Pep Guardiola, boast an attack featuring Sergio Aguero, Gabriel Jesus, Raheem Sterling, Leroy Sane and Bernardo Silva. They may have too much competition for Asensio to get playing time in the first-team.
Chelsea have Eden Hazard, Willian and Pedro Rodriguez as forward options so there’s a chance he could play more in London. There’s no word of a bid in Diario Gol’s report, however, so he’s set to remain in the Spanish capital until that changes.
Stats from Transfermarkt.