Manchester City open to selling John Stones

Manchester City defender John Stones could leave the club at the end of this season.
According to reports, the former Everton defender has fallen down the pecking order at Etihad and Guardiola is prepared to let him leave for his own good.
The likes of Otamendi, Kompany and Laporte are likely to start ahead of the Englishman and it will be interesting to see whether the 23-year-old centre back decides to stay and fight for his place next season.
As per the reports, Manchester City will look to recoup most of the £47.5million they spent on him two years ago. In that case, it won’t be easy to find suitors for Stones.
Furthermore, the England international is on wages of £100,000 per week and not many clubs can afford to pay that.
Stones would be ideal for a club like Arsenal who prefer a ball playing centre back. Also, they will be able to afford his fee and wages. He could be the ideal replacement for Mustafi. The former Valencia player has been quite poor this season.
Despite the injury issues this season, Stones is a world-class talent and letting him go this summer could prove to be a mistake. Unless City manage to bring someone in of equal/better quality, John Stones’ departure would be very surprising.
The report adds that City are looking to bring in a centre-back and a defensive midfielder this summer.