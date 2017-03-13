Manchester City made €60m offer for Kingsley Coman

Bayern Munich forward, Kingsley Coman, has struggled for regular games under Carlo Ancelotti this season. A host of European clubs are vying for his signature, and there is a possibility that the 20-year-old could change clubs in the summer.
According to reports from TF1, Manchester City and Chelsea have already made an offer in the region of €50-60m for the highly rated Frenchman.
Coman joined Bayern Munich on loan from Juventus on a two-year-deal for a fee of €7m, to be paid in two instalments, and with an option to buy at €21m upon the loan’s expiry.
Signed by Pep Guardiola, the youngster impressed under the Spaniard in 2015-16, where he scored seven goals and registered 12 assists in 46 appearances in all competitions. The French television station claims that Guardiola is keen to be reunited with the Frenchman at the Etihad.
Coman has played 11 times for the France national team and was part of the squad that reached the final in Euro 2016. However, he has lost his position in the Bayern team, with Arjen Robben and Franck Ribery ahead of him in the pecking order.
Bayern Munich are looking to finalise the transfer of Coman in the coming weeks. However, things can change quickly with both Chelsea and Manchester City having made formal offers for the former Paris Saint-Germain player.
Coman is not averse to joining the Premier League, and he is seriously studying the options. In that case, a reunion with Guardiola is highly likely.
Chelsea have reportedly made a transfer offer to Juventus. Antonio Conte signed Coman for the Turin giants in August 2014 before he left for Bayern, and appreciates his qualities.