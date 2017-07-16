Manchester City looking to sign Real Madrid defender Danilo

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola is looking to add to his defence this summer.
The Etihad outfit have already signed Kyle Walker for a fee of £50m this month but Guardiola wants to add more depth to the position and is eyeing a total of three full backs (two right backs and a left back).
The likes of Zabaleta, Clichy and Sagna have already left the club this summer. According to Sunday Times, the Premier League giants want to sign the Real Madrid defender Danilo as a back up to Kyle Walker.
Initially, they were linked with a move to Dani Alves, but the Brazilian ended up joining PSG instead.
Danilo has been a back up to Carvajal ever since he joined Los Blancos and has been linked with a move away from Santiago Bernabeu.
As per the report from Sunday Times, the Brazilian is likely to cost around £21.9m and he is a target for Chelsea and Juventus as well.
For the left back position, City have been linked with Monaco’s Benjamin Mendy and Southampton’s Ryan Bertrand.
It will be interesting to see whether they can convince the player to snub Chelsea and Juventus now. There is no doubt that all three clubs can afford to pay the fee. However, Danilo is more likely to play as a starter at Juventus and that could be a decisive factor.
Meanwhile, Diario Gol were reporting earlier this week that the player prefers a move to the Premier League champions Chelsea.
The Blues are looking to add more depth to their defence as well and have already signed Rudiger. With the likes of Zouma going out on loan and Ake already sold, Conte will need to sign at least two more defenders for next season.
As per the report, Chelsea are willing to pay the asking price for Danilo and he wants to play under Antonio Conte in England next season.
The Brazilian’s versatility will be a bonus for whichever side he joins. Danilo can play as a defensive midfielder as well.