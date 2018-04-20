Manchester City looking to sign Matthijs de Ligt from Ajax

Manchester City are interested in signing the highly rated Dutch defender Matthijs de Ligt.
The Ajax centre-back is rated as one of the best young players in the world right now and City are keen to snap him up.
As per the reports, Manchester City’s technical director Txiki Bergiristain and Gary Worthington, the club’s assistant head of player recruitment were in Amsterdam on Wednesday to check out the player.
De Ligt is valued at around £50 million and it will be interesting to see whether the Premier League champions break the bank for him in summer.
Guardiola has spent a lot of money on Stones and Laporte and the signing of de Ligt would make very little sense. City already have the likes of Otamendi and Kompany starting regularly for them.
Furthermore, it would be a mistake for de Ligt to join a top European club where is unlikely to play every week. The 18-year-old needs regular game time and staying at Ajax is the best option for him now.