Manchester City looking to sign Marco Asensio from Real Madrid

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola is looking to improve his squad in the summer and he has identified Marco Asensio as a top target.
According to reports (translated by SportWitness), Asensio is a priority target for the Premier League giants.
The Spanish playmaker has been in impressive form ever since he broke into the Real Madrid first team and he is expected to have a big future in the game. Asensio has scored 20 goals for Real Madrid since the start of last season.
It will be interesting to see whether Los Blancos are open to selling a prized asset. There is no doubt that Manchester City have the resources to sign most players in the world, but Real Madrid certainly do not need to sell anyone.
The La Liga giants are well aware of Asensio’s world-class potential and they will look to build their team around him. Furthermore, leaving Real Madrid for Manchester City makes very little sense as well.
Asensio is a valued member of the Real Madrid squad and he has no reason to consider an exit.
The report claims that Real Madrid are plotting a major summer overhaul and they will need funds for that. Even then, Los Blancos have plenty of other expendable options. Perez is highly unlikely to let Asensio leave.