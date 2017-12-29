Manchester City looking to sign Jonny Evans or Inigo Martinez in January

Manchester City are hoping to add to their defence when the transfer window opens in January.
The Premier League leaders are without Stones and Kompany due to injury right now and they are keen on adding more depth to the position.
As per the reports, City are looking to sign Jonny Evans or Inigo Martinez.
Manchester City tried to sign Evans in the summer but their offer was turned down. It seems that WBA are holding out for a fee of around £30 million for the 29-year-old.
Meanwhile, Inigo Martinez has a £28 million release clause and therefore it would be easier to sign him. Furthermore, the Spaniard is an accomplished passer and would fit Guardiola’s style of play with ease.
Although Evans has proven his mettle in the Premier League over the years, there is no doubt that Martinez has a higher ceiling. Also, the Spaniard is 26 and is yet to reach his peak.
It will be interesting to see who ends up at Etihad in January. Both players would improve Guardiola’s team and City certainly have the resources to land them as well.