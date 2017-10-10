Manchester City looking to sign Faouzi Ghoulam from Napoli

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola is looking to add to his defence in January and the Spaniard has identified Napoli’s Faouzi Ghoulam as a target.
The Etihad outfit will be without their first choice left back Benjamin Mendy for most of this season and Guardiola is keen on plugging that gap.
Ghoulam is out of contract at the end of this season and he is free to enter into talks with Manchester City when the transfer window opens in January.
According to reports, Manchester City are ready to pay a fee in order to sign him before next summer. The Algerian is one of the best full backs in Serie A and he would be a very good addition to most teams in the Premier League.
Apparently, City are ready to pay around £3m for the left-back. The likes of Liverpool are interested in the player as well. The report adds that Manchester City will offer him wages of around £90,000-a-week, along with a hefty signing-on bonus.
Manchester City play Napoli in the Champions League next week and they will use the opportunity to speak with the Italian giants regarding Ghoulam.
Signing the 26-year-old in January would be a masterstroke from Guardiola. Ghoulam is a very good left back and he would be a solid alternative to Mendy in the long run as well.