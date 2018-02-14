Manchester City looking to offer a new deal to Ederson

Manchester City are looking to offer their Brazilian keeper Ederson a ‘stunning’ new long-term deal at the club.
The 24-year-old joined the Etihad outfit in the summer and he has been an inspired signing for Pep Guardiola’s side so far.
The former Barcelona boss believes that Ederson could be City’s number one keeper for the next decade.
The Premier League giants paid £34m for the Brazilian and the player has justified the price tag since then.
Ederson’s reading of the game, composure on the ball and passing range has helped Guardiola implement his style of football with ease. The Brazilian is a key factor in City managing to build from the back.
The 24-year-old currently has a contract until 2022. He earns around £70,000-a-week in wages. The new contract is likely to come with a pay rise as well.
The report adds that City are in no hurry to offer him the new deal but the extension is very much on the cards. The Manchester City fans will be delighted to see the club securing another key player’s future. City have done well to agree on extensions with the likes of De Bruyne and Fernandinho this season.
Take this 5 minute survey on the 2018 World Cup, and you can enter our draw to win £100.