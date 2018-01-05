Manchester City looking to bring in Alexis Sanchez in January

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola is prepared to sign Alexis Sanchez in January.
Initially, City were looking to sign him in the summer but Guardiola is worried about the exhaustion of his current players and therefore he is looking to freshen up the squad with new signings.
The 29-year-old is out of contract in the summer and he is keen on a move away from Arsenal. Sanchez has turned down the chance to extend his stay at the Emirates and he fancies a move to City.
It will be interesting to see whether City submit an offer for the player in the coming weeks. Arsenal will not want to lose the player on a free and therefore they are likely to sell for the right price.
Manchester City have made a stunning start to their season on all fronts and Guardiola wants to challenge for all the trophies. However, the players are starting to feel the effects of their workload and it could hamper City’s chances of doing well in every competition.
Bringing in someone like Sanchez would be a huge boost for the whole club. Brazilian attacker Gabriel Jesus is injured right now and Sanchez could be a top class alternative.