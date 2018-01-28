Manchester City linked with move for Chelsea’s Eden Hazard

Manchester City have been linked with a £150 million move for Chelsea star Eden Hazard.
The 27-year-old has been tipped to join Real Madrid, but City boss Pep Guardiola wants to add the Belgian playmaker to his star-studded squad.
City refused to meet the wage demands of Alexis Sanchez – and saw the Chile star join rivals Manchester United last week – but Guardiola is prepared to break the bank for Hazard.
According to the Mirror, City are prepared to offer Hazard around £300,000 plus bonuses to take him to the Etihad Stadium.
Hazard has admitted he wants to play for Madrid, with current boss Zinedine Zidane his footballing hero, but the Frenchman faces an uncertain future at the Bernabeu.
Madrid crashed out of the Copa del Rey against Leganes during the week, cranking up the pressure on Zidane.
Los Blancos bounced back from that result with a 4-1 victory at Valencia on Saturday, but they are still 16 points behind Barcelona in La Liga.
Although Hazard’s contract doesn’t expire until 2020 Chelsea have been eager to tie him down to a longer deal, but City’s interest adds a different dynamic to the situation.