Manchester City keeping tabs on Napoli star Jorginho

Manchester City are interested in signing the Brazilian playmaker Jorginho at the end of this season.
The 26-year-old has been in sensational form for Napoli and it will be interesting to see whether the Serie A giants agree to sell.
As per the reports, United and Liverpool are interested in the midfielder as well. All three clubs have recently sent scouts to watch him in action.
All three clubs could use some depth in central midfield and Jorginho would be ideal for them. He would replace club legend Yaya Toure at City and he could be an alternative to Gundogan as well. Similarly, he could replace Carrick and Emre Can at United and Liverpool respectively.
Jorginho is an accomplished passer of the ball and his tendency to work hard will allow him to adapt to English football with ease.
The player’s agent has confirmed that he will hold talks with Napoli regarding his client at the end of this season. He also revealed that there no concrete proposals from England so far. Apparently, the South American is valued at around £60m but his agent refused to confirm a figure.
Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis has always been a tough man to negotiate with and City will have to pay over the odds if they want the Napoli star.