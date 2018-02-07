Manchester City keeping tabs on Milan Skriniar

Manchester City are looking to add to their defence once again at the end of this season and this time Guardiola has identified Milan Skriniar as a target.
The Inter Milan centre-back has been a star in Serie A and the Premier League leaders could make a move for him in the summer.
According to Calciomercato, the player is likely to cost over €60m. Inter Milan paid €23m for the player last summer.
City have just signed Aymeric Laporte for a club record fee in January and it would be surprising to see them splash the cash on another defender.
Guardiola has Stones, Otamendi and Kompany at his disposal already. Unless the former Barcelona boss decides to sell someone, bringing in Skriniar would make little sense.
The 22-year-old defender is a target for Spanish giants Barcelona as well and he will want to join a side where he can play regular first-team football.
It will be interesting to see where he ends up at the end of this season but there is no doubt that Skriniar is extremely talented and he would improve most teams around Europe.