Manchester City reignite their interest in Juventus midfielder Miralem Pjanic

Manchester City have reignited their interest in Juventus midfielder Miralem Pjanic.
City had a £44 million bid for the 28-year-old rejected at the start of June and they have since been heavily linked with a move for Napoli star Jorginho.
However, Chelsea are believed to be ready to top City’s bid for the Italy midfielder.
Former Napoli boss Mauricio Sarri is keen for Jorginho to join him in London once he is confirmed as Antonio Conte’s replacement.
Chelsea and Barcelona have also been touted as possible destinations for Pjanic this summer, although the £70m asking price has proved to be a sticking point.
Italian media outlet Tuttosport has claimed City will now return for Pjanic as the move for Jorginho has stalled.
After playing for Ligue 1 sides Metz and Lyon in France, the Bosnia and Herzegovina international signed for Roma in 2011.
He went on to make 185 appearances for the club in all competitions, scoring 30 goals.
Pjanic joined Juventus on a five-year contract in 2016 and has helped them win the domestic double for the past two seasons.
The midfielder made his debut for for Bosnia and Herzegovina against Bulgaria in 2008.
He scored three goals in nine appearances to help the Dragons qualify for their first ever World Cup in 2014.
Pjanic has been capped 81 times at international level, scoring 11 goals.